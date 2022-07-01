Bear relocated after climbing into tree in Loveland grocery store parking lot
A bear had to be relocated this week in Loveland after it found its way up a tree at a Safeway parking lot off Highway 34.
The bear was a young female. It was running through neighborhoods in the northern Colorado city before it climbed up into the tree.
Wildlife officers were able to safely get the bear down after tranquilizing it. They released it back into the wild after that.
