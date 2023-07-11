Bear tranquilized after roaming onto University of Colorado Boulder campus

Wildlife officials tranquilized a bear that wandered onto the University of Colorado Boulder campus early Tuesday afternoon.

CU Boulder Police

Right after the bear was spotted, the university closed the outdoor areas outside the southeast corner of the University Memorial Center. That's near a group of trees where the bear decided to stop at during its travels. It climbed one of those trees and remained there for a short time before wildlife officers took action.

CUPD has lifted the closure near the UMC south terrace, vendor service area and SE sidewalk from Euclid to Broadway underpass. Thank you @COParksWildlife for a quick response and assistance with a bear in the area. Tips for coexisting with wildlife here. https://t.co/TAjdjsJgAN — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) July 11, 2023

While the commotion was going on several people gathered in the underpass below Broadway to watch, including CU employee Leah Selman.

"I would say it was a small to medium-sized black bear," Selman said. "We could see him crawling up the tree sometimes but we didn't really get a full view of (it) anytime."

The closure was lifted by 2 p.m., and CU Boulder police thanked Colorado Parks and Wildlife for their quick response to the situation.