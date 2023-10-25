Watch CBS News
Bear gets into hotel kitchen and attacks security guard, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

A bear got into the kitchen of the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen Monday night and attacked a security guard who was investigating a report of the bear.

The guard was scratched by the bear and taken to the hospital, where he was treated before being released.

Aspen police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers located the bear but were unable to tranquilize or capture it after midnight Tuesday. Search efforts were put on hold but resumed Tuesday evening.

A large male black bear walks along the edge of the forest
File photo of a large, male black bear. iStockphoto

Investigators determined the bear entered the hotel through doors near the courtyard. Officials did not identify the victim but are urging people in the Colorado high country to be "bear aware."

It's at least the second bear attack in Colorado this month; A mother bear was euthanized after charging two boys in Colorado Springs. Her cub also died after being tranquilized.

