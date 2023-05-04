Beacon Network Schools fights Denver Public Schools' revocation of innovation status

A popular network of public schools -- stripped of innovation zone status by the Denver Public Schools Board of Education -- is now filing suit and asking the State Board of Education to intervene.

Beacon Network Schools is trying to halt DPS efforts to bring Grant and Kepner Beacon Miiddle Schools back under district control.

The appeal to State Board of Education and the motion for a temporary restraining order say DPS violated the Innovation Schools Act when it revoked the innovation zone status for the Beacon schools last month.

A former student reacts to the DPS board's vote last month to revoke innovation zone status for Beacon Network Schools CBS

Beacon families say the status brought additional resources and one-on-one support not easily found in traditional DPS schools. The suit claims the DPS board's review of Beacon's academic performance was "irredeemably" flawed and that the vote was based on "political and personal animosity."

CBS

CBS News Colorado asked DPS for a response to these actions and received in writing, "Denver Public Schools does not comment on pending litigation."

Read the legal motion and the appeal to the State Board, here: