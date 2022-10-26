Barry Morphew's request for return of seized property denied

Barry Morphew had his request for the return of his seized property denied by a judge. In April, a judge dismissed the case against the Chaffee County man accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

According to court documents, a motion to return the property was filed May 26. That motion claims that the prosecution has been in possession of Morphew's property for more than two years and "there is no link between the property to the location or circumstances of Mrs. Morphew's disappearance."

(credit: CBS)

At a hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, a judge decided that the property, considered evidence, would not be returned to Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

On April 18, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that prosecutors could file charges against Barry Morphew at a later date.