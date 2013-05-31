Barrel Man's Costume Up For Sale On eBay

DENVER (CBS4)- Broncos fans will appreciate a new item up for bid on eBay; the barrel belonging to Tim "The Barrel Man" McKernan is for sale.

The Barrel Man died three years ago but his memory and his memorabilia live on and fans are making sure of that.

McKernan was hard to miss at Broncos games and he hardly missed any. He was easy to spot in a bright orange barrel with suspenders, wearing little else.

Now one of those barrels is up for bid on eBay.

"I could turn it into a wine barrel," said one Broncos fan.



Another said the barrel conjures up vivid memories, "The fondest one of the Barrel Man is that I still can't believe he was out in the snow in just a barrel."

Another Broncos fan said that anyone who wins the auction should carry on the Barrel Man's tradition,"You'd almost have to put it on and go to a game."

A delivery man took a break from his route to say that he would be in on the auction if only he could afford it, "I don't need a barrel but I'd like to buy something like that if I could."

The barrel on eBay is from the 2000-2001 season. Current bids are priced at $1,200.