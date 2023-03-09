Barn fire puts out thick, black smoke as hay burns in Weld County

Firefighters rushed to a barn that was on fire in Weld County Thursday morning. When crews arrived at the scene near Mead, north of Highway 66, they found that the hay had caught fire.

The smoke could be seen for miles. All the animals in the barn had escaped and were outside.

Fire crews from Platteville Gilcrest along with a tender from Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue helped Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Mountain View Fire Rescue is currently fighting a large barn fire near Mead, north of Highway 66 and the smoke can be seen for miles. Please avoid Weld County Road 32. We have assistance from Platteville Gilchrest FPD along with a tender from Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue. pic.twitter.com/EwRPzuZHcD — Mountain View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) March 9, 2023

What caused the fire is being investigated.