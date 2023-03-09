Barn fire puts out thick, black smoke as hay burns in Weld County
Firefighters rushed to a barn that was on fire in Weld County Thursday morning. When crews arrived at the scene near Mead, north of Highway 66, they found that the hay had caught fire.
The smoke could be seen for miles. All the animals in the barn had escaped and were outside.
Fire crews from Platteville Gilcrest along with a tender from Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue helped Mountain View Fire Rescue.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.