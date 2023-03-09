Watch CBS News
Barn fire puts out thick, black smoke as hay burns in Weld County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters rushed to a barn that was on fire in Weld County Thursday morning. When crews arrived at the scene near Mead, north of Highway 66, they found that the hay had caught fire. 

The smoke could be seen for miles. All the animals in the barn had escaped and were outside. 

Fire crews from Platteville Gilcrest along with a tender from Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue helped Mountain View Fire Rescue. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 12:08 PM

