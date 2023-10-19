Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted Tour" will stop in Denver next March
International recording artist Bad Bunny is coming to Denver. The "Most Wanted Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena next year on March 20.
Colorado fans can register through Sunday on Ticketmaster to get a better chance at getting tickets. Ticketmaster said this registration helps block bots and scalpers and gets more tickets to real people who want to attend the show. You can register through Ticketmaster's website.
Bad Bunny released his latest album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" on Oct. 13.
The Grammy award winner has been in movies, WWE and was Spotify's most streamed artist of the year in 2022.
