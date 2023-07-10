Backpackers caught in deep snow trigger rescues in Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

Last week, rescuers were sent out twice in just three days in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Both times the incidents involved backpackers caught in deep snow on the Silver Creek Trail in East Avalanche Creek.

The Silver Creek Trail begins at the top of the Lead King Loop outside of Marble.

West Elk Mountain Rescue

In the first call, a solo female backpacker requested help from the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office about 6:15 p.m. on July 5. She was located on the northside of Silver Creek Pass, about 3 miles from the trailhead. She said she was cold and tired and was having difficulty navigating the deep, continuous snow because the trail was buried on that side of the pass.

A Classic Air Medical helicopter was dispatched to locate her and transport her to safety. No medical aid was needed.

West Elk Mountain Rescue

Two days later, the sheriff's office received a call for help about 3 p.m. July 7 from two backpackers who were requesting help since one had injured their knee and they were having trouble traversing the deep snow. A team of rescuers wad dispatched to the scene while a team of six rescuers hiked towards the party.

The Care Flight helicopter reached the pair and transported them to safety.

West Elk Mountain Rescue

"These hikers encountered conditions that are hard to imagine on a warm summer day at the trailhead. Deep, wet snow adds difficulty to what is already difficult terrain and increases the risks of exposure," said Jeffrey Turre, WEMR President in a statement. "Rapid GPS communication with the distressed individuals, efficient collaboration of responder services, and workable weather conditions meant we were able to complete these missions efficiently and before nightfall. However, there are often limiting factors to the speed of a response. All the entities that work together on calls like this are committed to safe and efficient aid for those who need it. But a good rule of thumb is to prepare for your adventure as if we won't be there to help. Right now that means cool nights and tough conditions in an above-average snowpack."

WEMR would like to use this opportunity to remind backcountry travelers of the unusually high snowpack this year and to encourage everyone to always carry and use appropriate safety equipment for the terrain and conditions that may be encountered.