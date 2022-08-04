How to get your child's sleep schedule back on track before school starts

How to get your child's sleep schedule back on track

How to get your child's sleep schedule back on track

As kids get ready to head back to school, they may be struggling to get good sleep. It's likely their regular sleep schedule was interrupted during the summer vacation.

To help you get your children back on track, we asked pediatric neurologist Dr. Jessica Litwin to give us some tips and tricks.

"Encouraging good sleep habits is such an easy and inexpensive way to help your kids be the best they can be and do well in school," says Dr. Litwin.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends children between the ages of six and 12 sleep nine to 12 hours a night. Teenagers should get eight to 10 hours of sleep.

"Make sure your kids are also getting a lot of physical activity in the daytime. It's really good for kids, helps them be alert, focus, and sleep better at night."

Dr. Litwin encourages limiting your child's screen time and turning all devices off at least an hour before bedtime, and making sure kids don't have access to TVs, phones, or tablets in the bedroom.

"It's also important to pay attention to what your kids are eating. I wouldn't give them anything very sugary before bedtime. Try and stay away from caffeine later in the day or in the evening."



