Baby in stolen car is located and safe

An infant that was still in its car seat when a thief stole a mother's car Saturday was found minutes after the theft and is safe, according the Commerce City Police Department.

The incident happened just before noon at a gas station in Henderson. The mother's Nissan Altima was taken by a man after the physical confrontation. He drove away headed --- from the gas station located at 8991 East 104th Avenue.

The mother had walked into the store and left the car running, according to CCPD. A 10-year-old child was also in the car and got out just before the suspect drove off.

Just before noon our dispatch center aired a BOLO for car that was carjacked out of Commerce City with a child in the car. Our officers spotted the vehicle in the area of N. 8th Ave and Walnut St and were able to recover child and take the suspect taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/Jpno3AgeGl — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 9, 2022

The stolen car was later found in Brighton near 8th Avenue and Walnut Street, about nine miles northeast of the gas station.

The stolen car was apparently struck as Brighton Police Department officers and Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies cornered it.

The suspect was taken into custody and the 1-year-old recovered unharmed. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.