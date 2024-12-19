Baby Jesus returned to nativity scene after Northern Colorado police search for thief

Three days after its disappearance, a statue of baby Jesus was returned to the City of Fort Collins after it was stolen from the Old Town nativity scene.

The baby Jesus figurine was dropped off at a safe haven location, Poudre Fire Authority station number one.

Fort Collins Police Department

The Jesus figurine was first reported stolen earlier in the week. Fort Collins Police released a photo of the alleged thief as they ran off with the model of the infant Messiah.

Firefighters said they found the figurine with a letter attached to it.

The letter read, "I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won't happen again."

Fort Collins Police Department

The figurine, missing some fingers, is now being returned to the nativity scene.

Fort Collins Police initially called the alleged thief a "Grinch." Though they say the figurine was dropped off at the fire station anonymously, the agency said no further information has been gathered as to who the alleged thief was.