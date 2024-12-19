Baby Jesus returned to nativity scene after Northern Colorado police search for thief
Three days after its disappearance, a statue of baby Jesus was returned to the City of Fort Collins after it was stolen from the Old Town nativity scene.
The baby Jesus figurine was dropped off at a safe haven location, Poudre Fire Authority station number one.
The Jesus figurine was first reported stolen earlier in the week. Fort Collins Police released a photo of the alleged thief as they ran off with the model of the infant Messiah.
Firefighters said they found the figurine with a letter attached to it.
The letter read, "I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won't happen again."
The figurine, missing some fingers, is now being returned to the nativity scene.
Fort Collins Police initially called the alleged thief a "Grinch." Though they say the figurine was dropped off at the fire station anonymously, the agency said no further information has been gathered as to who the alleged thief was.