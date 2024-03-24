Baby goat found locked in car again, taken from owner

Sheriff's deputies who twice found a baby goat locked in a dog crate inside a car in a suburban neighborhood took possession of the animal Saturday and cited the owner for animal cruelty.

The baby goat was taken to a Dumb Friends League shelter which does not normally accept goats. Or any livestock. But, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated on social media, "given the circumstances, they took the animal in."

The goat, named "Nibbles," was first found locked in the car in the 10200 block of East Peakview Avenue on March 7. Several residents from an apartment complex alerted authorities to the animal's predicament, stating Nibbles was in the car "more often than not," for several hours at a time and often overnights.

There was no food or water in the crate with Nibbles that day. ACSO deputies warned Nibbles's owner to provide food and water immediately and provide veterinary care within four days.

"The animal did not appear to be in distress and seemed to be doing okay, but it was still concerning to deputies," ACSO wrote on social media after that incident.

His owner provided differing accounts about how he came to own Nibbles, an ACSO spokesperson told CBS News Colorado.

Saturday, deputies returned to the same location and found Nibbles in the locked car again with no food or water, "and a window barely cracked open."

Nibbles was seized, with care, by deputies. Meanwhile, the owner was written a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

"We are so happy to report Nibbles is safe now and being cared for and never has to spend another night in a locked car!" ACSO messaged its followers.

Nibbles is undergoing a health evaluation. Once any medical conditions are addressed, he will be taken to a more appropriate facility.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated, as originally informed by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office social media, that Nibbles would be made available for adoption. We have since learned that is not the case.