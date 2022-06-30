'I will remember it forever': Avs faithful pack downtown Denver to celebrate Stanley Cup champions

Droves and droves of Colorado Avalanche fans lined the parade route to show their love and support for the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions. Hundreds of thousands packed into Civic Center Park to witness history.

Many tell CBS4 they enjoyed every single minute. Some came from out-of-state, hundreds of miles away.

"We're just diehard Avs fans, probably the only ones in Oklahoma, and I said man as soon as we knew it was going to the last game we had to drive out there," one fan said.

"I drove all the way down from Montana for this last night. Lets go Avs!" another fan said.

While fans were excited to see the team, one particular player caught the eye of someone in the crowd.

"This is my official proposal," said one woman holding a sign for Cale Makar.

"I don't think he's married. I think he's single, too," CBS4's Michelle Griego told the woman.

"I don't think he has a girlfriend!" the woman exclaimed.

The players returned the love.

"I couldn't be more grateful. This is one of the best moments of my life, all of you are part of it. I will remember it forever," said Nazem Kadri.

"First of all, I just want to say thanks. This is absolutely incredible, you guys absolutely showed out regardless of the weather. Nobody's raining on our parade today! Woooh!" Cale Makar told the crowd.