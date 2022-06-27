Avs faithful rush to buy 'Stanley Cup Champions' gear

Colorado Avalanche fans are lining up to get their hands on Stanley Cup Championship gear. Many sports stores were open until midnight Sunday and opened again to a rush of fans Monday morning.

Amid piles of burgundy and blue inside the DICK'S Sporting Good store at Park Meadows Mall, eager shoppers are sifting through Stanley Cup shwag. They're all searching for that perfect fit to represent their new champions.

"I'm buying a shirt to celebrate," said Susan Smola, a proud Avs fan. "It's my way to say congratulations to the Avs on their championship."

She was among the many fans – of all ages – who rushed to the store the day after the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay. Some of Avs faithful, however, showed up even before the Cup was officially in Colorado's hands.

"There was actually a line outside the store before the game ended," said Jessica Gillman, community marketing manager for DICK'S in Colorado. "People who were anticipating this and waiting for the moment we turned the key and opened the door."

Connor Monahan brought his kids to the store first thing Monday morning. They picked out shirts, bought a few pennants, and whatever other Avs goodies they could find.

"We were looking for a hat, but can't find any hats," Monahan said.

More than a shopping spree, Monahan said this Stanley Cup victory is a bit of sports history he can celebrate as a family.

"Last time we won the Stanley Cup, me and my wife graduated high school," he told CBS4's Kelly Werthmann. "So, this has been fantastic to be able to watch with [my kids], share it with them and to tell them that it doesn't always happen every year. You have to enjoy it when it happens."

And when it does happen, it's a memory that lasts a lifetime and a rush we've long waited for in Colorado.

"21 years, that's more than enough," Smola said with a laugh.

As for those waiting to get their hands on Stanley Cup Champions gear, more is on the way. Gillman told CBS4 they keep a close eye on inventory and will bring in more shwag as needed. So far, championship hats have been the most popular item – they sold out fast! – but more should arrive to the Lone Tree location on Thursday.