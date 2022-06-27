Avs arrive home with Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche returned home on Monday afternoon with the Stanley Cup. This is the third time the team has brought the cup home.

The Avs won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and first in more than two decades by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the final on Sunday night.

We were so excited to welcome home the @Avalanche today! Congrats on bringing home the cup!!! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/FRABwnotmJ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 27, 2022

The celebration will continue with a championship parade on Thursday.

The pre-parade rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. There will be live music, highlight reels of the season, a live video feed of the parade.

Celebration fit for the state. More info: https://bit.ly/3HWywWt Posted by Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022

The parade itself will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station. Fans are welcome to line 17th Street from Union Station to Broadway, then south to Civic Center Park.

Colorado Avalanche coaches and players pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears, it looks like Thursday morning will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 9 a.m. temperature around 71 degrees. It could also be a little breezy at times with a cold front approaching from the north.

Behind the front we expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the Front Range. Some computer models show rain showers are possible in the foothills west of Denver as early as 10 a.m. on Thursday.