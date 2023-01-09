James Cameron has now directed three of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time
Director James Cameron's newest film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is now the seventh highest-grossing film ever — raking in $1.7 billion at the global box office — and the third of Cameron's films among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, according to IMDb. All three films were released in different decades.
The other two of Cameron's films to break the top 10 are the No. 3 "Titanic," for which he won the best director Oscar in 1998, and 2009's original "Avatar," which is the highest-grossing movie of all time at $2.9 billion.
"Avatar 2" had a robust opening weekend during its December release, bringing in $134 million in its domestic debut. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022, beating "Top Gun: Maverick," which previously held the spot.
Cameron has said there will be three more Avatar sequels set to arrive every two years, with release dates in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
