James Cameron has now directed three of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Director James Cameron's newest film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is now the seventh highest-grossing film ever — raking in $1.7 billion at the global box office — and the third of Cameron's films among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, according to IMDb. All three films were released in different decades. 

A screen displays Avatar: The Way of Water poster in a cinema at Times Square on Jan. 5, 2023, in New York City.  Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The other two of Cameron's films to break the top 10 are the No. 3 "Titanic," for which he won the best director Oscar in 1998, and 2009's original "Avatar," which is the highest-grossing movie of all time at $2.9 billion. 

"Avatar 2" had a robust opening weekend during its December release, bringing in $134 million in its domestic debut. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022, beating "Top Gun: Maverick," which previously held the spot.

Cameron has said there will be three more Avatar sequels set to arrive every two years, with release dates in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

C Mandler
C Mandler is a social media producer and trending content writer in New York, focusing on LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 3:29 PM

