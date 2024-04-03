Nuggets and Avalanche owners strike deal to get radio broadcasts of games to more fans in Colorado

The play-by-play announcers' voices for two of Colorado's top professional sports teams will soon be heard clearly all across Northern Colorado radio airwaves. That's after KFKA struck a deal with Altitude Radio Network to air the broadcasts of Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games through the end of their seasons.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on April 2, 2024. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The news comes at a good time for fans of both teams. The Avalanche and the Nuggets have both clinched spots in their various postseasons.

KFKA is located on the radio dial at 103.1 FM and 1310 AM. It can be heard in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley.

"Our listeners will absolutely love having these broadcasts delivered clearly all over the Northern Colorado market," said KFKA General Manager Brady Hull.

The Altitude Radio Network's flagship radio station is 92.5 FM in Denver. There are 16 stations total in the network.