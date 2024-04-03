Watch CBS News
Nuggets and Avalanche owners strike deal to get radio broadcasts of games to more fans in Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Few More Minutes with Dan Issel
A Few More Minutes with Dan Issel 04:03

The play-by-play announcers' voices for two of Colorado's top professional sports teams will soon be heard clearly all across Northern Colorado radio airwaves. That's after KFKA struck a deal with Altitude Radio Network to air the broadcasts of Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games through the end of their seasons.  

San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on April 2, 2024. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The news comes at a good time for fans of both teams. The Avalanche and the Nuggets have both clinched spots in their various postseasons.

KFKA is located on the radio dial at 103.1 FM and 1310 AM. It can be heard in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley.

"Our listeners will absolutely love having these broadcasts delivered clearly all over the Northern Colorado market," said KFKA General Manager Brady Hull.

The Altitude Radio Network's flagship radio station is 92.5 FM in Denver. There are 16 stations total in the network.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 12:46 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

