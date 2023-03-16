Watch CBS News
Berthoud Pass back open after avalanche closure

An avalanche closed Berthoud Pass on US-40 between Robins Roost and Henderson Mine Road in Grand County on Thursday morning. The closure lasted almost two hours before the roadway was back open just after 9:30 a.m.

According to Fraser Winter Park Police Department, a loader went to the scene on US-40 at mile marker 237 to clear away fallen snow. 

There was no immediate report of injuries or vehicles involved. 

