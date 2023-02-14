Austin Majors, "NYPD Blue" child actor, dies at 27

Austin Majors, who began his acting career as a child star on "NYPD Blue," has died at 27.

Majors, who was born in 1995 and whose full name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died on Feb. 1. The cause of death has not been determined, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, and further investigation is pending.

Austin Majors during the CARE (Child Actor Recognition Event) Awards in 2007. Enos Solomon via Getty Images

Majors made his first on-screen appearance in the 1997 film "Nevada," but his breakout role began at in 1999, when he secured the part of Theo Sipowicz on ABC's "NYPD Blue." Majors appeared in 48 episodes over five years, according to IMDb.

He also voiced the younger version of the main character, Jim Hawkins, in Disney's animated 2002 film, "Treasure Planet." The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards.

Austin received the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for his work on "NYPD Blue," and a nomination for Best Performance in a Voice Over Role for "Treasure Planet."

Actors Austin Majors and Kali Majors arrive at the 30th Annual Young Artist Awards at the Globe Theatre on March 29, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Angela Weiss via Getty Images

Majors also had smaller roles on other hit shows in the 2000s, such as "How I Met Your Mother," "NCIS" and "Desperate Housewives."

In 2013, Majors graduated second in his high school class, and studied at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, where he majored in Film and Television Production with a minor in Music Industry. He was a Brother in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and an active philanthropist and outdoorsman, according to his IMDb biography.

He had been a member of the charity Kids With a Cause from the age of five.

He is survived by his younger sister, actress Kali Majors.