Aurora woman grazed by celebratory 4th of July gunfire

An Aurora woman's close call is a reminder that shooting a gun into the air can have deadly consequences. Amid the fireworks and fun on the 4th of July, a woman was grazed by a stray bullet that fell from above her. Her injuries are minor and she did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Police are urging people to avoid celebratory gunfire because the bullets do come back down to earth and hit roofs, cars, and sometimes people.