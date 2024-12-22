Aurora family turns grief into action, helping dialysis patients in the community

After the loss of their daughter, the Swope family is dedicated to honoring her memory by helping other patients like her.

Rhonda and Rondell Swope's daughter Lauren was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 11. As the disease progressed it damaged her kidneys, but it didn't dim her spirit.

Rhondel Swope (left) and Lauren Swope (right) Rhonda and Rhondel Swope

"She was outgoing. She was a rebel, didn't always follow the rules. She was a loving daughter and just an all-around fun person," said Rhonda.

Her parents said Lauren's loving spirit inspired her to look out for other dialysis patients, no matter how much pain she may have been in.

Rondell said, "She would bring all these blankets in and every time she'd bring a blanket, we'd ask 'Why are you bringing so many blankets?'" He explained that the process of cleaning their blood makes the patients cold, "and she would see people there freezing and would make sure she would have an extra blanket to give to someone."

Blanket donations from Lauren's Touch CBS Colorado

Lauren passed away in 2018, but her generosity has lived on through Lauren's Touch Foundation, a non-profit that provides self-care bags for patients undergoing dialysis treatment or dealing with lupus complications.

"Her final words were 'Take care of dialysis patients, and you do you mom, and I'm gonna do me'," said Rhonda.

What started as ten of these self-care bags distributed to dialysis patients has since grown to over 200. Filled with warm blankets and a soft touch for those who need it during this season.

"Just to give a little bit of joy, to let you know they care. Lauren cares about you, we care about you. It helps us out too," said Rondell.