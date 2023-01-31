Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora
Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora 00:10

A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash. 

morning-copter-frame-86770.jpg
CBS

According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash. 

Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail. 

At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.

Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.  

morning-copter-frame-86060.jpg
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.