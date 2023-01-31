Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora
A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash.
According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash.
Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail.
At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.
Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.
