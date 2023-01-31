Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora

Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora

Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora

A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash.

CBS

According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash.

Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail.

At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.

The roadway is now open. We want you to #ArriveAlive so please continue to drive safe! — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 31, 2023

Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.