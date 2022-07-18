Aurora siblings raise money making lemonade for friend with liver sickness

Young Aurora girl sets up lemonade stand for a heartwarming cause

Some young philanthropists set up a lemonade stand in their Aurora neighborhood for their friend. A brother and sister duo get out there at 6 a.m. every morning during the summer to sell lemonade and raise money.

"My friend has a liver sickness, and I'm here to help donate stuff, and I'm going to give them some money to be helpful," 10-year-old Zakyrah told CBS4 said. "In God's love, the best thing to do is be there and help her. This is me showing my love so she can get the surgery she needs."

Aurora police officer Waselkow visited Zakyrah and her brother while they were working their lemonade stand to raise money recently.

Zakyrah and her brother were expected to be back at it Monday. Their lemonade stand is set up off E Iliff Avenue and S Salida Way.