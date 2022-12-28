Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting on Salem Street in Aurora; no arrests made

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A man was shot and killed on S Salem Street in Aurora early on Wednesday. No arrests have been made. 

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers got the call for a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street at 3:30 a.m. and responded to the area, where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. This was near the intersection with E Alameda Avenue. 

The victim was was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately named by police.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and detectives are actively working to learn anything about a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tips through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.  

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:49 AM

