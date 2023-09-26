Aurora police warn of scam with contactless payment at area gas stations
Police in Aurora are warning of compromised contactless payment devices at area gas stations. The scammers are drilling holes in the contactless payment screens and damaging the contactless option.
This forces the consumer to use the swipe option where a skimmer has been installed. This increases the opportunity for scammers to steal their information.
Anyone who notices this drilled hole in the contactless payment is asked to report it to the business so they can call the police and get the skimmers off the streets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.