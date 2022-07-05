Aurora police shoot man who barricaded himself in motel
Police in Aurora shot a man who had barricaded himself inside a motel on East Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The person had barricaded himself inside the Ranger Motel located at 11220 E Colfax Ave. and engaged in a standoff with police.
Officers shot the man and he was rushed to the hospital.
It is unclear if the subject was related to a fire at the same motel earlier in the day.
The man's condition was not released.
Traffic on both westbound and eastbound Colfax Avenue was disrupted during the barricade situation.
