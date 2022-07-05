Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police shoot man who barricaded himself in motel

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora shot a man who had barricaded himself inside a motel on East Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The person had barricaded himself inside the Ranger Motel located at 11220 E Colfax Ave. and engaged in a standoff with police.

colfax-ave-shooting.jpg
CBS

Officers shot the man and he was rushed to the hospital. 

It is unclear if the subject was related to a fire at the same motel earlier in the day. 

aurora-police-shooting-colfax-motel.jpg
CBS

The man's condition was not released. 

Traffic on both westbound and eastbound Colfax Avenue was disrupted during the barricade situation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.