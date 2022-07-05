Aurora police shoot man who barricaded himself in motel

Police in Aurora shot a man who had barricaded himself inside a motel on East Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The person had barricaded himself inside the Ranger Motel located at 11220 E Colfax Ave. and engaged in a standoff with police.

Officers shot the man and he was rushed to the hospital.

#APDAlert: Officers are trying to contact a barricaded subject at the Ranger Motel located at 11220 E Colfax Ave. Unknown if related to @AuroraFireDpt incident.



E/B Colfax is CLOSED. W/B Colfax is down to 1 lane.



— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 5, 2022

It is unclear if the subject was related to a fire at the same motel earlier in the day.

The man's condition was not released.

Traffic on both westbound and eastbound Colfax Avenue was disrupted during the barricade situation.