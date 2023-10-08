Watch CBS News
Aurora police searching for suspects in Sunday morning road rage shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A shooting near East Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Boulevard in Aurora Sunday morning left two people with gunshot wounds and a suspect or suspect at large.

Aurora police say the two people were shot in what they described as a road rage shooting. The victims were taken to the hospital by a bystander and are expected to recover, the department said.

Now they're looking for whoever shot the other people. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

