Aurora police searching for suspects in Sunday morning road rage shooting
A shooting near East Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Boulevard in Aurora Sunday morning left two people with gunshot wounds and a suspect or suspect at large.
Aurora police say the two people were shot in what they described as a road rage shooting. The victims were taken to the hospital by a bystander and are expected to recover, the department said.
Now they're looking for whoever shot the other people. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.