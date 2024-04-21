Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police search for SUV stolen at gas station with 6-year-old girl inside

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police search for SUV that was stolen with 6-year-old girl inside
Aurora police search for SUV that was stolen with 6-year-old girl inside 00:28

The Aurora Police Department tweeted Sunday evening that officers are searching for a stolen SUV that had a 6-year-old girl inside of it.

Aurora PD says officers are searching for a 2015 Jeep Compass with Colorado plates that read "CQV-601." 

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a gas station at Iliff Avenue and Havana Street. Police describe the 6-year-old as a Black female with braids and wearing a rainbow jacket named Aaliyah. 

Authorities urge the public if the vehicle or the child is seen to contact 911. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 10:18 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.