Aurora police search for suspect after shooting near N. Nome Street

Aurora police are searching for a suspect who shot a person near N. Nome Street.

The department tweeted around 6:02 a.m. that officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Nome Street. Police say an adult male suffered serious bodily injury from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital. 

Aurora PD gave CBS News Colorado an update around 10:40 a.m. that the victim was in stable condition and a SWAT team situation was in place as they were setting the perimeter around the residence. 

Another update came in from Aurora PD around 2:33 p.m. that the scene was clear but officers are still working to apprehend the suspect who was "not found barricaded in the building." 

The investigation remains ongoing while authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867). 

March 23, 2024 / 2:55 PM MDT

First published on March 23, 2024 / 2:55 PM MDT

