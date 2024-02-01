Watch CBS News
Aurora police search for missing 12-year-old boy

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Carlos was last seen when he left his home near East Hampden and South Conservatory Parkway around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

missing-kid-aurora.jpg
Carlos  Aurora Police

He hasn't returned home. Police said he was last seen wearing a black "CAT" sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Carlos is asked to call 303.627.3100.

