Aurora police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Carlos was last seen when he left his home near East Hampden and South Conservatory Parkway around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
He hasn't returned home. Police said he was last seen wearing a black "CAT" sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone who sees Carlos is asked to call 303.627.3100.
