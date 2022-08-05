Man, 2 dogs killed in hit-and-run on Reservoir Road in Aurora; suspect ran away from crash scene

A 41-year-old man and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on South Reservoir Road in Aurora. Police say the suspect left the vehicle that killed the victims and ran away from the crash scene.

According to the APD press release, it appears, early in the investigation, a driver in a Toyota Sequoia SUV was driving southbound on Reservoir Road just south of Mansfield Avenue when the vehicle went off the road and hit the man and the two dogs, killing all three of them.

The SUV ended up stopping after getting back onto the road and then driving over a center median. The Toyota had also hit a bus stop, several signs and an electrical box before it stopped, and police say the driver ran away from the scene and left the vehicle behind.

There was no information known about the suspect at the time of the press release.

Southbound Reservoir Road was closed for many hours of the morning for the crash investigation before lanes were cleared.

Anyone with information can contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up-to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

APD says this is the twenty-sixth traffic-related death of 2022 in Aurora.