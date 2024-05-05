Aurora police officers shoot, kill suspect in earlier shooting

A suspected gunman is dead -- shot and killed by at least one Aurora police officer -- and now two officers are on paid administrative leave.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night near East 14th Street and Clinton Street. They found a man who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found a suspect in that shooting in the area, who fled in a Ford Mustang. After a brief pursuit, they lost the suspect but say he returned to the scene of the initial shooting less than 10 minutes later.

"Unfortunately the suspect in that red Mustang did return to the scene. Officers on the scene saw the suspect and essentially, at that point in time, the suspect did have a gun and we had two officers that were involved and actually fired their weapons and struck the suspect," Aurora Police Interim Chief Heather Morris said in a news conference Saturday night.

That suspect was taken to the hospital by fire rescue crews who were already at the scene of the initial shooting, but he died of his injuries.

She described the two officers who fired their weapons as 4- and 5-year veterans of the force, respectively.

The initial shooting is being investigated by the department's Major Crimes Unit while the police shooting is being investigated by the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified. Morris said the suspect who was killed by the officers will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

She said she wasn't certain if the suspect fired at officers and that no other information is expected to be released until Monday.

Below, Chief Heather R. Morris provides on-scene briefing regarding tonight’s officer-involved shooting on Clinton Street. pic.twitter.com/IetO2ZH5IL — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 5, 2024