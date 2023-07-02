Watch CBS News
Child ejected from car in Aurora rollover crash; 5 injured, 4 with life-threatening injuries

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Five people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash near the border of Aurora and unincorporated Arapahoe County Sunday afternoon. Four of those people sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, including a child who Aurora police believe was not in a car seat and ejected in the crash.

All five of the occupants were taken to the hospital. Their current status was not known late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on East Hampden Avenue near South Picadilly Road. Two adults and three children were in the car, but police said they don't yet know their ages.

Westbound lanes of Hampden are closed from South Gun Club Road and will be for at least a couple of hours, according to Aurora police. Motorists should use East Jewell or East Quincy Avenues in the meantime.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing and still in the early stages. Colorado State Patrol has also taken over the investigation, the agency said.

