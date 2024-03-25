Aurora police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured near N. Tower Road

The Aurora Police Department announced on Monday that an investigation is underway after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the APD press release, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a report of a shooting and responded to a rental hall in the 2000 block of N. Tower Road.

When officers arrived they approached a large party of people that included juveniles and young adults. Officers then discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds inside the building.

That person was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, APD confirmed.

UPDATE: The Aurora Police Department Major Crime Homicide Unit (MCHU) is investigating a shooting from Saturday night that resulted in one fatality and another person injured.



Officers also found an additional adult male victim who had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, and since then has been released from the hospital.

Aurora police say an investigation revealed that an argument broke out at the venue that was rented out for a large party of people.

The argument led to the shooting of the, "two victims and the party making their way outside the venue to the parking lot." Additional shots were fired throughout the parking lot, but there are no reports of additional victims.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will identify the victim who died as police encourages anyone with additional information to contact APD Detective Raines at 303-739-6068.