Aurora police investigate drive-by shooting on East Colfax Avenue

The Aurora Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that an investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

The department says a report came in about a shooting that happened in the 9600 block of E. Colfax Avenue and when officers arrived at the scene, an adult male was located who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

APD's initial report says that "the victim was walking when a car pulled up and fired a weapon, striking the victim." The victim was transported to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

The department also reports that the victim did not know the suspect.

Anyone with additional information on this incident are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.