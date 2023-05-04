Watch CBS News
Aurora police team up with DEA agents to serve warrants at home

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Police in Aurora teamed up with DEA agents early Thursday morning to serve warrants at a home at Center and Victor. In the end, agents did not find who they were looking for. 

Neighbors said the situation was nerve-wracking.

"I was lying in bed sleeping and I heard bangs. I had no idea what they were, explosions but I didn't hear any sirens or cop cars or anything so I didn't think anything of it," said one neighbor.

All the people handcuffed were released from police custody. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 1:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

