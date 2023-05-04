Aurora police team up with DEA agents to serve warrants at home
Police in Aurora teamed up with DEA agents early Thursday morning to serve warrants at a home at Center and Victor. In the end, agents did not find who they were looking for.
Neighbors said the situation was nerve-wracking.
"I was lying in bed sleeping and I heard bangs. I had no idea what they were, explosions but I didn't hear any sirens or cop cars or anything so I didn't think anything of it," said one neighbor.
All the people handcuffed were released from police custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.