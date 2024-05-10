Watch CBS News
Aurora police arrest registered sex offender accused of assaulting 11-year-old Colorado girl

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Aurora have arrested a registered sex offender after an 11-year-old girl said she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop early Friday morning. Investigators said that the child was on her way to the bus stop when she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. 

She told police that an adult male approached her, grabbed her arm and took her to his apartment nearby where he sexually assaulted her. The child was able to escape the suspect's home and found a community member to help her call 911. 

shukurani-mulenda-macon-child-sex-assault-from-aurora-pd-copy.jpg
  Shukurani Mulenda Aurora Police

When officers arrived, they searched his apartment at 1442 Macon Street. They identified and arrested Shukurani Mulenda, 31, who is a registered sex offender. 

Mulenda was arrested for second-degree kidnapping and sexual assault on a child. 

Investigators said it is unclear at this point in the investigation if there are other victims.   

