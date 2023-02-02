Aurora police arrest hit & run suspect driver in January crash

Police in Aurora have arrested a hit-and-run suspect driver wanted in a crash from last month. The crash happened at Colfax Avenue and Moline Street on Jan. 24.

Officers arrested Jerry Lee Mahan Jr., 41, in connection to the crash. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, careless driving, failure to observe a red light and no proof of insurance.

Investigators said Mahan was driving a vehicle that struck two people waiting at a bus stop and then drove away. One person was seriously injured.