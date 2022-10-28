Watch CBS News
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting near Parker and Arapahoe

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed late Thursday night near Parker and Arapahoe.

The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. 

Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

