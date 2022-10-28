Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting near Parker and Arapahoe
Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed late Thursday night near Parker and Arapahoe.
The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m.
Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
