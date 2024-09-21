Watch CBS News
Aurora Mini-Con attracts pop culture fans

The City of Aurora has been hosting its Mini-Con for 9-years, but last  year organizers kicked it up a few notches. Several city departments came together to make the event bigger and better than ever. This year the event got even bigger. 

The Aurora Municipal campus was lined with vender tents. There was live music and organized activities throughout the day. Plenty of people came in costume, creating a lot of selfie opportunities. There were even some celebrity sightings, like R2D2, of "Star Wars" fame. 

"We've had so many people here having such a good time. We've had adults doing crafts. We've had kids competing in our competition for our costumes. And, it's just been a wonderful glorious day," said Minda McGurk, Supervisor of Library Outreach and Events for the City of Aurora. 

Aurora Mini-Con is completely free of charge which makes it more affordable than most comic cons. 

