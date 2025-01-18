Aurora's largest-ever police recruit class reflects on service at Colorado Freedom Memorial

On a cold and windy January morning, the newest -- and largest-ever -- class of Aurora police recruits gathered around the Colorado Freedom Memorial.

"When you talk about service and sacrifice, this is the ultimate place to be to have those discussions," APD Division Chief Phillip Rathbun said.

Side by side, 55 police trainees stand before the thousands of names of Colorado's fallen military members etched in glass panels. While listening to the memorial's founder explain its significance, several of the recruits found a deep connection.

"My dad served in the Navy," said APD recruit Isabel Vera, "so being out here was actually pretty cool to see."

Aurora Police Recruit Isabel Vera CBS

And many recruits saw a piece of themselves reflecting from the glass wall.

"About a dozen or so I saw raise their hand were veterans," said Rick Crandall, founder of the Colorado Freedom Memorial. "I knew we had some who understood what this place meant."

That understanding is precisely the goal of the visit and the many other stops APD has planned for the recruits. Instead of starting the 26-week academy with physical, tactical, and other skills training, the program is kicking off with meetings aimed at building greater knowledge of the city the trainees will one day serve.

"We're exposing our recruits to several things within the community," Rathbun told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "Everything from the Freedom Memorial to some service projects, as well as exposure to our business districts, various religious denominations, churches. So really trying to give them a foundation of what makes the city of Aurora."

It's a foundation that's resonating quickly with the recruits. For some, it even affirms their decision to join the force.

"I think it further solidifies my decision into doing so because you see it's more than just a town or just a city," said APD recruit Ian Hughes. "It's a place with a deep history and you get to help the people preserve that and help serve the people that live here."

For fellow recruit Vera, it's also about helping change the perspective of the Aurora Police Department.

"Especially with all the speculation the department has been under, I think it's important for [the community] to see that we are trying to make a change, and I think it's important to do that work to mend that bridge within the community as well."

And for community leaders, meeting the future officers is an opportunity to help Aurora shine.

"There's been a time when we've let other people tell our story," Crandall said, "and it's time for us to tell our own story about what Aurora is and who's here and why they're here."

Rick Crandall, founder of the Colorado Freedom Memorial CBS

With a growing interest in joining the department, Aurora Police has added a third academy in 2025. APD is currently accepting applications for the next academy in May. To learn more, including information about salary and benefits, special units, and career options for entry-level officers or laterals, visit www.JoinAuroraPD.com.