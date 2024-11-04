Colorado woman dismayed by hit-and-run that injured son: "Anybody in their right mind, if it was an accident, would stop"

Crashes involving pedestrians continue to climb in Colorado. An Aurora father is currently in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. The driver did not stop.

Aurora police says 46-year-old Jason Johnson was struck just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Geneva Street just south of 16th Avenue. He was walking a few blocks from his home.

Jason Johnson Sandra Cox

Jason's mother, Sandra Cox, received a heartbreaking call the next day.

"I just don't understand how someone can hit another person and just leave them there like trash," said Cox, holding back tears. "He told me he didn't know what happened. He just woke up in the hospital."

Jason's injuries are so severe, he doesn't remember anything about being hit. He suffered brain and abdominal bleeds, fractures in his legs, facial lacerations and road rash.

"If it was an accident, so be it. But them taking off like that, they must've been drinking or high on something. Maybe they didn't have insurance or a valid license," said Cox. "Anybody in their right mind, if it was an accident, would stop."

According to Aurora police, there have been 172 pedestrian vs. car crashes in 2024. Thirteen were fatal.

While the driver remains at large, Cox is deeply grateful to the stranger who stopped and called for help.

"I want to meet and thank that person for stopping before he could've been hit by another car," Sandra said. "They didn't have to, but they did. They could've gone on about their business like many people do."

Sandra Cox CBS

There were no witnesses at the scene when officers arrived Saturday night. They have not been able to locate any doorbell footage of the crash. They're asking neighbors in the area to check their cameras.

There is no suspect, nor suspect vehicle information at this time.

"I need to know what happened. They need to be brought to justice," Cox said. "He can't get out of bed, he can't feed himself. It's hard to see your child laid up and not being able to do anything out of someone else's stupidity."

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, please contact APD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 1-720-913-STOP (7867) or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.