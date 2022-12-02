1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at apartments on Exposition Ave in Aurora

One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning.

According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex on E Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with E Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting at 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries.

There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday.