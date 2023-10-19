Man's body, dismembered remains of woman found in Colorado apartment

Police in Aurora investigating a missing person report found a gruesome scene at an apartment overnight. One man was found dead and body parts of another person were found inside. It happened at an apartment complex on the 18300 block of East Kepner Place in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood, adjacent to Buckley Space Force Base.

A report first came in about a missing woman during the day on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. A person said their mother cleans homes and he hadn't been able to reach her since her first house cleaning appointment of the day. She also hadn't appeared at her other appointments later in the day.

When officers went to the address of the first cleaning appointment late Wednesday night they found the woman's car in the parking lot. After failing to make contact with anyone inside the apartment she was supposed to be cleaning, they went in and moments later heard a gunshot. Inside, they found a 30-year-old man's dead body with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found dismembered remains of a person that appeared to be an adult woman. Then they found more body parts in a dumpster outside.

The identities of the people who are dead hasn't been released. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide-suicide.

Anyone with information about this case that they think might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.