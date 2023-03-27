Multi-car crash, icy road shuts down Interstate 225 northbound at Colfax Avenue in Aurora

A crash with multiple vehicle and an icy roadway shut down a stretch of Interstate 225 northbound at E Colfax Ave in Aurora on Monday morning.

CDOT

According to Aurora Police Department tweets, traffic was being diverted from the highway onto Colfax as of 5:15 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, and it was expected I-225 would remain closed indefinitely.

The City of Aurora was on accident alert during the time of the crash, and drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.