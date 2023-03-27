Multi-car crash, icy road shuts down Interstate 225 northbound at Colfax Avenue in Aurora
A crash with multiple vehicle and an icy roadway shut down a stretch of Interstate 225 northbound at E Colfax Ave in Aurora on Monday morning.
According to Aurora Police Department tweets, traffic was being diverted from the highway onto Colfax as of 5:15 a.m.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash, and it was expected I-225 would remain closed indefinitely.
The City of Aurora was on accident alert during the time of the crash, and drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.