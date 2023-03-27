Watch CBS News
Multi-car crash, icy road shuts down Interstate 225 northbound at Colfax Avenue in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A crash with multiple vehicle and an icy roadway shut down a stretch of Interstate 225 northbound at E Colfax Ave in Aurora on Monday morning. 

i-225-aurora-crash-032723.jpg
CDOT

According to Aurora Police Department tweets, traffic was being diverted from the highway onto Colfax as of 5:15 a.m. 

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, and it was expected I-225 would remain closed indefinitely.

The City of Aurora was on accident alert during the time of the crash, and drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 5:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

