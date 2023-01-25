2 pinned between vehicle, bus stop at Colfax and Moline in Aurora; driver ran from crash

Police say an unknown suspect left the scene of a crash that pinned two people between a vehicle and a bus stop in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department had not made any arrests on Wednesday morning.

AURORA POLICE

According to Aurora PD's tweets, officers responded to the crash after a call at 7:35 p.m. at the intersection with E Colfax Avenue and Moline Street after a vehicle hit two people at a bus stop. Aurora Fire Rescue also tweeted during the crash response and confirmed the two people hit were pinned between the vehicle and a "bus stop shelter."

Police say the driver ran from the crash, and one of the people hit be the vehicle was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

The driver who ran was described as a Black male, wearing a hoodie. He was last seen running south from the crash location.

Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department.