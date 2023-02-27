Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora set to finalize water rate surcharge amid drought conditions

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora set to finalize water rate surcharge amid drought conditions
Aurora set to finalize water rate surcharge amid drought conditions 00:39

The Aurora City Council is set to finalize an ordinance on Monday that would implement a surcharge to water rates due to drought conditions. The council said the surcharge will provide incentives for outdoor water use reductions and help fund reservoir recovery during and following a drought. 

The surcharge ordinance comes two weeks after the council passed a resolution regarding changes to the watering schedule. The new rules have Aurora Water customers decreasing their lawn water use by one day once this year's spring watering season begins. 

This is the next step after last fall's approval of a measure that prohibits cool-weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city. 

sprinkler.jpg
CBS

According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens. 

Aurora aims to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used. 

The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to limit cool season turf. The city is prohibiting the high-water grass from being used in golf courses, and in other non-functional uses. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 2:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.