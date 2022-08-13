Aurora police search for suspect after car stolen with 15-month-old inside

Police in Aurora searched for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen with a 15-month-old baby inside. That vehicle, a brown RAV-4 and the child were both located a short time later.

The child was found unharmed when the vehicle was located in the 9500 Block of East Colfax Avenue. The suspect was seen running away from the area.

That suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-10 wearing a black baseball cap, with a black shirt, black pants and black pants.

UPDATE: Officers have throughly searched the area for the suspect. He was not been located. Detectives on-scene and the investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with info asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO up to $2,000 reward. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 13, 2022

After a search for the suspect turned up nothing, police urged anyone with information about the car theft or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).