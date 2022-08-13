Watch CBS News
Aurora police search for suspect after car stolen with 15-month-old inside

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora searched for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen with a 15-month-old baby inside. That vehicle, a brown RAV-4 and the child were both located a short time later. 

The child was found unharmed when the vehicle was located in the 9500 Block of East Colfax Avenue. The suspect was seen running away from the area. 

That suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-10 wearing a black baseball cap, with a black shirt, black pants and black pants. 

After a search for the suspect turned up nothing, police urged anyone with information about the car theft or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

