Man killed, child critically injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora

A man died in a crash Aurora police responded to on S Buckley Road on Thursday afternoon, the police department confirmed on Friday. A child around 4 years old in the victim's car also had life-threatening injuries, but their current health condition was not shared in the Friday press release.

According to APD, police responded to the call close to 5 p.m. and found the victim laying in the street and later pronounced dead at the scene. Crash investigators determined the victim was driving a white Pontiac sedan with his child passenger sitting in a safety seat as a rear passenger southbound on Buckley. The Pontiac was turning east on E Arkansas Place at the same time a man driving a blue Audi sedan was traveling northbound on Buckley. Police say the Audi hit the Pontiac while it was turning east.

The child was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries, and the man in the Audi was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the Audi driver has been cooperating with investigators.

Police continued Thursday to investigate whether alcohol, speed or anything else factored into the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Department.

APD says this was the twenty-eighth deadly crash in the city in 2022.